Letter to the editor: GOP may take the House

Now the big money is entering the races for the Senate.

And now, the Cook Political Report points out how Republicans can win the US House of 435 seats. Republicans only face nine "toss up" House elections. Democrats face 21 "toss up" House elections. Currently, Democrats have nine more House seats than do Republicans. Republicans control the House if they wind up with 218 House seats, and the Democrats wind up with 217 House seats.

And guess what, it is estimated that the GOP has successfully used gerrymandering to re-District for the Nov. 8 election, and have taken five House Districts away from the Democratic party.

Fox news, Facebook, and CNN will hold the line. If Elon Musk buys Twitter, that will also put Republicans in line to win control of the House.

And put Ryan Zinke, and Representative Matt Rosendale, in line for leadership roles.

And do away with the House Special Committee investigations. While DOJ investigations into Donald Trump are being out maneuvered, obstructed, and delayed. The DOJ may be stretched thin.

Which party is best for the country?

Or more like, which candidates are best for our country.

Bob Williams,

Stevensville