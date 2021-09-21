 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: GOP needs better candidate than Trump
Letter to the editor: GOP needs better candidate than Trump

I was quite surprised by Ed Charbarek’s letter to the editor describing Donald Trump’s re-election in 2024 as “more and more inevitable.” Surely the Republicans can find a better candidate than that sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot? (Thanks, "9 to 5"; amazing how apt that 1980’s description fits Trump in 2021 isn’t it?) Oh, I forgot – his followers eagerly chomp down the swill put out by Fox “News.” My father, who generally voted Republican, would weep if he could see what his party has become. I urge Republicans with sense to rescue it from the likes of Donald Trump.

Kate Kronen,

Missoula

