Steve Daines presented a column (Missoulian, March 24) in which he called Europe’s goal of being climate neutral by 2050 a “folly” that makes “terrible things happen.” You would think that by terrible things he means something like what happened in Pakistan when climate change-related flooding resulted in 1/3 of the country being underwater due to extreme rains and melting Himalayan glaciers. No, nothing like that happened. Europe survived intact.

Daines claims our energy policy has to be about “addition not subtraction” but the IPCC warns in increasingly strident language that we absolutely must subtract fossil fuels from our energy portfolios or leave our kids and grandkids with a drastically changed planet that probably won’t support human society. Things are already going from bad to worse in terms of worldwide climate disruptions and ecosystem collapse. No consideration of this from Daines (or Rosendale or Zinke)! Instead, he attacks Joe Biden and Democrats for pushing “the same green hallucination that has crippled European economies.” We heard the similar obfuscation from Matt Rosendale a couple days later. Could somebody please wake up the Republican Party? Take the blinders off Steve; the coal mine’s on fire and the canary’s about dead!