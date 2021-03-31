Letter to the editor: GOP promises jobs, shows poor judgment

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale is back in the news again, refusing to participate in gaining Montana any benefits from the money appropriated by Congress in the American Rescue Plan. It calls to mind the character of the other Republicans the voters of the state have chosen to represent us.

Our governor has a great history of law violations — physically attacking a reporter, illegally killing an elk and illegal killing of a wolf — all without appropriate penalty. He is the only person of whom I am aware that has been allowed to keep his illegal kill.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who has a troubled relationship with the truth in a recent opinion in this paper, continues his inability to be truthful in an attempt to justify his negative vote on the ARP.

Then there is our Legislature whose Republican majority, along with the governor, promised jobs if elected, and have produced none; instead devoting their energy to punishing LGBTQ people, tax cuts for the rich, cutting services and safety nets for Montana citizens and worrying about such monumental issues as how fellow legislators (read Democratic men and women) dress.