During the 2023 Montana Legislative session, Republican representatives worked diligently to pass responsible legislation. This includes introducing more than 20 bills aimed to counter inflation, enhance teacher recruitment and retention issues, and financially support school facilities. For example, House Bill 2, the State’s budget bill, allocates over $8.8 billion dollars to public schools in Montana during the next biennium. HB 332 creates a $45 million health trust for teachers. HB 321 creates a $200 million trust for school facilities. In addition, there are bills that each allocate millions of dollars to school library collections, special needs programs, the Montana Digital Academy, in-demand trades, state/tribal education schools, teacher residencies, school-based mental health, school choice and other educational issues. The Missoula County Public Schools, Target Range School, Lolo School, Hellgate Elementary, and Alberton schools will all benefit greatly from these funding sources. I am proud of Republican-sponsored legislation that allows the students of House District 97 to continue to receive a well-funded education.