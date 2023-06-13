The so called 'Trump base', which was enlivened and enlarged by Trump's time as president, is reportedly retreating now.

Personally, Donald Trump has the personality disorder of narcissism.

"This is a mental condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. They need and seek too much attention and want people to admire them. People with this disorder may lack the ability to understand and care about the feelings of others."

As a political leader, Trump's preaching of fear, anger, attack and blaming others for your own problems has surely enlivened his base to speak out and be destructively active.

This has certainly caused problems for our current Republican members of Congress. It is going to take some time, but it is my firm belief that the fractured Republican Party will regain its legitimate and legislatively important role in our democratic system of government.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula