Letter to the editor: GOP's tsunami of philosophical dreck
Letter to the editor: GOP's tsunami of philosophical dreck

Ladies and gentlemen:

In a Dec. 13, 2020, guest column, Don Kaltschmidt gloated about the Republican "red wave" that had inundated Montana's election cycle.

Now that Gov. Greg Gianforte has put pen to paper on every discriminatory, anti-environmental, animal cruelty and anti-human rights bill that was put in front of him, I must agree. Montana has been hit by an enormous, catastrophic tsunami of right-wing philosophical dreck and debris. The Republicans waged war against everything of beneficial value, hoisting a big middle finger to any forward-thinking ideas that promised progressive, innovated leadership.

But as a man once said: "In starting and waging a war, it is not right that matters but victory." No — these words are not attributed to a member of the Republican Party, but rather to Adolph Hitler in a speech made on Aug. 22, 1939. He is also attributed with the "Big Lie" theory of governance that by telling a big enough lie frequently enough, it will be believed.

Good job picking a role model, GOP.

Linda Holtom,

Missoula

