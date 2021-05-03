Letter to the editor: Gorky was greatest abstract painter ever

Recently the Armenian genocide was mentioned in the news about when, in 1915, the Enver Pasha of Turkey did a revenge stunt against the Coptic Christian Armenians and one and a half million innocent people were robbed, raped and killed. This was a cruel reaction to the Pasha's 70,000-man force, which attacked the Russians in the Caucasus and were annihilated in the passes of those rugged mountains. No Muslims in that area bothered to "rise up," as the Pasha had hoped.

In the late 1990s, I learned of the greatest abstract painter, in my opinion, who ever lived: Arshile Gorky, who is a big name in 20th century art, which my cocaine-addled art school never mentioned.

Gorky and his sister and mother had to flee on foot from the ancient city of Van at Lake Van and his mother perished on the over-hundred-mile trek, until the Russians shoved back their ancient enemy, the Turks.

Gorky and his sister did like Neil Diamond's hit: they came to America. Gorky diligently did abstract paintings, beautifully designed, very unique.

Joe Hirshhorn, a wealthy man, bought lots of Gorkey's art, which now hangs up in the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.

