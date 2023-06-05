It seems that under the Gianforte administration it is easier to allow children to go hungry during the summer then it is to require overpaid, taxpayer funded bureaucrats in the health department to do a little more work. As the recent story pointed out the health department was able to work it out with the federal government before, now they refuse. If the priority of this administration is not to make sure that the least of us, young children without a vote, go without food, that will probably be a plank in the next Republican party election.