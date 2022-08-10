Letter to the editor: Gov. attempting to take away rights

Greg Gianforte is attempting to overturn the Montana Constitution through the courts rather than through the vote. What right is he trying to take away? A woman’s right to privacy and healthcare which is guaranteed in our Constitution. Greg is attempting to take away a woman’s rights. Just women no one else. As a lifelong Montanan I am not okay with this rich out-of-stater trying to take rights away from half the population of my state. Why are the rights of Montana women any of his business? Next up for this madman is birth control, gay and interracial marriage. Read their words if you think I am being hyperbolic. We have a male state Senate candidate who has an opinion about the uterus. Seriously he mansplained to women the value of one of their organs. Enough. There is not one Republican who can be trusted to protect fundamental women’s rights. All women are equal citizens in Montana thanks to our Constitution. Let’s keep it that way!