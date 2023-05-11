Let us get this right, Zooey was so very, very important when she was a fetus; but now, as an adult who is working, contributing and representing; she is a problem. We have questions.

Why would we believe a legislator, who refers to a fellow legislator as “it”, cares about the “sanctity of life”?

Why would the governor and the supermajority be so concerned about bringing a baby into the world if that baby doesn’t meet some “definition of gender” and turn out to be straight, white and wealthy? Is it so they have a segment of the population to mistreat, marginalize and malign; instead of working on public education, healthcare, public land protection, housing and a myriad of other issues that benefit all Montanans?

Don’t buy it; the governor and the supermajority only care about the “unborn” as a commodity for votes and political leverage.

Jane McAllister and Dudley Improta,

Missoula