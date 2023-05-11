If you were under the erroneous impression that the Republican Party was the party of individual liberty, less government intrusion into citizen’s lives, or maximum freedom for individuals, you only need look as far as Montana’s 68th legislature. The Republican “super majority”, in line with their national party’s platform, has now inserted themselves between you and your physician, requiring you to make decisions in line with their ultra-right-wing moral beliefs. They have attempted to pervert Montana’s Constitution to subvert the judicial branch and restrict our personal freedoms. But they did accomplish something. They did reduce taxes upon the wealthy, and give tax breaks to businesses and reduce services to ordinary folks, which increases the load on the backs of the rest of us. And they did manage to further debase our public schools by diverting funds to schools for the children of the elite. Government is supposed to be FOR the people. ALL the people.