Letter to the editor: Government should embrace market efficiencies

Government should embrace market efficiencies instead of choosing economic winners and losers. The editorial points out the perfidy of recently passed laws favoring NorthWestern Energy. There’s a place for government because companies do what’s right for the bottom line, not what’s right for the people. Government’s role is to protect the people. It can be done with heavy-handed regulation or with a ‘light touch’ by injecting a small market signal that brings profits of companies in line with what’s best for the people. In NorthWestern Energy’s case, a low carbon price, rising predictably over 10 years, is the market signal needed. Their best interests would then align with Montana’s best interests and with the intent of the contract they signed 30 years ago. For fairness, revenues from this tax on pollution should be used for jobs creation and retraining of displaced coal workers. There’s no need for hardworking Montanan families to suffer if the legislators pass thoughtful and effective laws. Let your lawmakers, both State and Federal, know how you feel.