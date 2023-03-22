Legislators are considering twelve policies that would harm Montanans’ access to abortion and gender-affirming care. This unnecessary government interference would severely impact the patients we serve at Blue Mountain Clinic.

The Gianforte administration is pursuing a functional ban on abortion access for low-income Montanans through a proposed rule change to Medicaid, and an even more restrictive bill (HB 544) was just heard. Targeting low-income Montanans is malicious; it hurts families who are already struggling and it further burdens taxpayers.

For the 1 in 4 Medicaid recipients who are forced to give birth, state Medicaid, and by extension, Montana taxpayers, will be responsible for covering the higher costs of labor and delivery as well as the related costs of supporting families who need financial assistance with housing, nutritional meals, and childcare. When someone is unable to obtain the abortion care they are seeking, it quadruples the odds of the new parent and their child living in poverty, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Abortion care and gender affirming care are essential healthcare. Contact your legislators and tell them that Montanans will not stand for government intrusion into our private lives or our personal decisions.

Nicole Smith, Blue Mountain Clinic,

Missoula