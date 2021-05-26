Letter to the editor: Governor gambling with taxpayer funds

So, our governor, the reporter-assaulting Greg Gianforte, won’t spend a paltry $95,000 of taxpayer dollars to bring in $5 million federal dollars to assure better access to fresh fruits and vegetables by low-income Montana families, a measure that was Republican initiated and supported by a bipartisan legislative vote, then vetoed by Gianforte. A measure that would have benefited Montana farmers and well as low-income families.

What he is doing instead is spending $125,000/year of our taxpayer money to hire a new “business recruiter” who will spend even more state money to travel the country trying to talk businesses into moving to Montana, a move that is no guarantee of any success at all, according to a skeptical University of Montana economist, who says most job growth takes place at existing businesses.

I can only conclude that Gov. Greg Gianforte hates poor kids and is willing to see them more hungry and less healthy in order for him to gamble with our taxpayer dollars, sending a new employee on a potentially completely frivolous tour of America.

This is not OK.

Marsha Katz,

Missoula

