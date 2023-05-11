As a hunter, angler, lifelong outdoor enthusiast, and retired fish & wildlife biologist, I am devastated by Gov. Gianforte’s veto of Senate Bill 442, a popular bipartisan bill to protect our public lands, our people, our public access, and the health of Montana’s wildlife.

Gov. Gianforte ignored over 100 organizations, such as Hellgate Hunters & Anglers and the Montana Wildlife Federation, 137 lawmakers, and thousands of Montanans across the state who asked him to sign Senate Bill 442 into law.

Senate Bill 442 made historic investments in wildlife, water, and public access, and the governor took those investments away from all Montanans.

Gov. Gianforte is supposed to listen to and serve the public, not turn his back on the needs of our people, our public lands, and our wildlife.

William Geer,

Lolo