Letter to the editor: Governor must lead to recovery

Dear governor:

This Labor Day there were 40 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. — 4 million new cases in the last four weeks alone. Currently there are 137,000 new cases per day. That is over 3.5 times the number of new cases last year at this time. Meanwhile, here at home in Montana, hospitals are running out of beds and staff to care for those in need.

And yet your Labor Day tweet, while acknowledging the hard work of those on the COVID front lines, failed to mention any steps you were taking to relieve this burden.

It is time we all get our heads out of the sand, take off the rose-colored glasses and face reality. We are still in a pandemic and it is worse than ever. And you, as governor, need to take the lead and get us back on track to recovery.

Terry Dokken,

Missoula

