Letter to the editor: Governor must support medical professionals

I commend Gov. Greg Gianforte’s attempt to recruit medical professionals to relocate to Montana with a program including moving expenses if they agree to move here permanently and remain at least 12 months. I hope this program will be successful because medical personnel are highly critical to having successful communities.

However, this program ignores a critical element regarding Montana being an attractive location for medical experts. The current political environment is disrespectful and dismissive of the knowledge, training, and evidence-based processes medical experts follow to insure the most positive outcomes possible for individual patients and for the community.

Seventeen county public health officers are gone from their positions, bills have been signed into law that forbid mitigating strategies for an aerosol virus pandemic, and the AG’s office intervenes and investigates patient treatment. These actions, as well as power being placed in the hands of politicians instead of public health experts, contribute to a very negative medical culture in Montana.

Support for the medical community by our governor and legislature is critical for creation of a positive work situation for medical professionals. Its absence creates harm for all.

Mary Monroe,

Florence

