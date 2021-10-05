Letter to the editor: Governor needs to do his part

State Sen. Jill Cohenour wrote Sept. 29, that our health care workers need our support by “boosting their wages and helping them stay in their careers.” And this, she suggests, can be done by using some of the American Rescue Plan dollars.

This makes sense to me and a good way to thank and let health care workers know we appreciate and respect them. These are tough times for everyone, but especially for our health care providers who are working tirelessly to take care of us during this pandemic.

Also, I wish Gov. Greg Gianforte would do more as our leader to encourage folks to get vaccinated. He is vaccinated. So instead of hiding behind his words he needs to tell people to get vaccinated. This might end some of the debacles like what happened to the health officer in Sanders County. Instead of forcing someone like Mr. Lawyer to resign, we need more people like him.

Please, governor, we need people like you to get those unvaccinated motivated to do their part in this time of collective crisis.

Renee Valley,

Missoula

