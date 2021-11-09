 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Governor now has to bribe nurses

If our governor would have had a legitimate COVID-19 plan, he would not have to waste taxpayer money bribing nurses to come to Montana to take care of the sick people he helped put in the hospital.

Stan Dufner,

Missoula

