Governor Gianforte has mastered the art of saying one thing but doing the opposite. In his deceptive statement on public access during his recent State of the State speech to the Montana Legislature, the governor said he supports public access to public lands, bragging about his vote in the Land Board to establish the Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area in central Montana. In reality, his proposed state budget cuts the program that made Big Snowy Mountains WMA possible. He proposes to permanently harm public access and our freedom to hunt, fish, and camp.