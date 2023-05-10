On May 2, Gov. Gianforte vetoed SB 442, a popular bipartisan bill to protect our public lands, our people, our public access, and the health of Montana’s wildlife.
Gov. Gianforte ignored over 100 organizations, 137 lawmakers, and thousands of Montanans across the state who asked him to sign SB 442 into law.
SB 442 made historic investments in wildlife, water, and public access, and the governor took those investments away from all Montanans.
Gov. Gianforte is supposed to listen to and serve the public, not turn his back on the needs of our people, our public lands, and our wildlife. Instead, we get from him this incredibly disappointing act and a slap in the face to all those who worked to ensure its bipartisan passage.
Jean Woessner,
Missoula