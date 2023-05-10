Gov. Gianforte ignored over 100 organizations, 137 lawmakers, and thousands of Montanans across the state who asked him to sign SB 442 into law.

Gov. Gianforte is supposed to listen to and serve the public, not turn his back on the needs of our people, our public lands, and our wildlife. Instead, we get from him this incredibly disappointing act and a slap in the face to all those who worked to ensure its bipartisan passage.