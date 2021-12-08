 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Governor's Christmas tree

Gov. Greg Gianforte's presentation of the state Christmas tree would have been more sincere and genuine if his inhumanely trapped and killed wolf had been under it.

John Ruther,

Hamilton

