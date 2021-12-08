Letter to the editor: Governor's Christmas tree

Gov. Greg Gianforte's presentation of the state Christmas tree would have been more sincere and genuine if his inhumanely trapped and killed wolf had been under it.
John Ruther,
Hamilton
Gov. Greg Gianforte's presentation of the state Christmas tree would have been more sincere and genuine if his inhumanely trapped and killed wolf had been under it.
John Ruther,
Hamilton
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I am 81 years old and have lived in Missoula my entire life. So I consider myself a true Missoulian. I am writing this to solicit the opinion …
"Mandates!" No one likes to be told what to do, I get that. However, lots of mandates are generally accepted — stop signs, speed limits, no sm…
Well, well, it appears that Alden Global Capital wants to do to Lee Enterprises what Lee Enterprises did to the Missoula Independent — kill it…
In response to the letter in Monday's Missoulian by Lorena Hillis, it seems a lot of people aren't aware of the coverage of Big Sky Conference…
My friends and I are very disappointed that we were not able to watch the first-round FCS football playoff of the Griz vs. Eastern Washington …
The Utah-based developer should be given credit for having the character to apologize for his “heinous” comments. The question now is do any o…
There have been lots of articles of late speaking to “affordable housing” “market rate housing” and “low income housing”. Those are just words…
I continue to be astonished by Montana’s anti-vaccine and anti-mask rhetoric. Even as bodies pile up around the globe, many Montanans ignore t…
When an out-of-state developer decides to build an outlandish project in Missoula, he will be advised by WGM Group to include a few “affordabl…
Our nation and our world are presently facing a most critical point towards continuing living our lives together here on earth. There are two …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.