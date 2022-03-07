Letter to the editor: Governor's issues with truth

Our governor, Greg Gianforte, has had his problems with the truth. Remember his physical assault of a journalist several years ago when he initially lied to authorities? He suggested he was defending himself from the journalist, when in reality he attacked the journalist for asking a question he didn’t like. At least that is what actual witnesses to the attack reported.

Now we have the governor “harvesting” a radio-collared mountain lion. Initial reports had him arriving after the cat had already been chased and treed, with him taking the kill shot. Later reports from his spokesman suggested he was in on the hunt from the beginning. One can only wonder how the governor found the time to continue his hobby of killing Montana wildlife while supposedly attending to his job as governor during a pandemic.

Let’s hope he finally completes his trifecta of killing endangered and protected Montana wildlife by finally “harvesting” a wayward buffalo from the protection of Yellowstone National Park — the source, as well, of his snared radio-collared wolf and the treed radio-collared mountain lion.

James Wood,

Missoula

