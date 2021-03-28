Letter to the editor: Governor's Office pushing harmful policies

Wow! What did we get when Greg Gianforte was elected governor?

June 2017, he assaulted a reporter at a news conference.

In 2000, he killed an elk illegally in Montana.

2020, he trapped a wolf illegally in Montana.

For these offenses he received a slap on the wrist.

I wonder what my jail time would be if I had done the same things he has done in the past few years.

Same guy, different subject:

One of his first acts as governor was to undo the mask mandate for Montana. Last time I checked, he is not a scientist. He is wanting to take personal command of the state health department. He has no public health experience or qualifications that would make it practical for him to make these moves.

The Office of the Governor will soon be responsible for many more harmful policies that will affect each and every one of us that calls Montana home.

He’s tying himself in knots seeking to amass more power for his office. Now he wants to change forever the hunting and trapping rules in Montana.