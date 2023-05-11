Gov. Gianforte vetoed SB 442. SB 442 was supported by an overwhelming 90-plus percent of Montana legislators. When he vetoed SB 442, not only did he ignore the legislators who voted for it, he vetoed a truly bipartisan compromise bill, one that was supported by farmers and county commissioners across Montana, by hunters and hikers, by veterans and first responders, and by a majority of Montanans.

The bill he vetoed provided funding for Habitat Montana, which has, for decades, worked with cities, towns, counties, and public and private landowners to improve wildlife habitat. In addition, this bill provided funds for veterans and their families, for improvement of local streets and roadways, and importantly, provided accountability for the funds by assuring that excess funds be contributed to the general fund.

Gov. Gianforte has shown by this veto that he is not a supporter of wildlife and wildlands for all Montanans. His actions belie his image of an outdoorsman or a thoughtful leader. He should be held accountable for his rejection of a well-crafted, bipartisan bill that promoting wildlife conservation and increased access to public lands.

Gov. Gianforte, you are showing your true colors. It is not pretty.

Darrell Brown,

Missoula