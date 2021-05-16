Letter to the editor: Grading Biden's time as president

Who could've seen this Biden/Harris failure coming? Spoiler alert! Seventy five million Americans. Time for a quarter one grade check.

For starters, the "Great Unifier" issued more executive orders in his first 100 days than any of the previous four presidents.

There's chaos in the Middle East, with violence at its highest point since Barack Obama. American soldiers are and will continue to be in Afghanistan months longer than promised.

A southern border that was manageable on Jan. 20 is now a complete disaster due to reversing a successful policy only because it was Donald Trump's. Thanks to some moronic decisions, gas prices have skyrocketed in his first three months.

Joe Biden's paying people not to work, leading to frustrated businesses, increased inflation and government debt. And due to lack of support from Democratic leaders, police all over the country are vilified and hesitant to do their jobs.

Credit Trump for the quick bounce back of the economy and the record development, distribution and administration of vaccines.

Joe Biden is kind though and like many Democrats, he appears to relish covering his face. Go figure.

Thank God Montana's moving in the "Right" direction.