Letter to the editor: Grant Creek rezone a betrayal

The 10-2 vote in favor of the rezone of Expo Parkway was a betrayal of every Grant Creek resident, every wildland fire expert, every voting resident who trusted a certain council candidate when he ran for re-election. The other nine are no better.

If there is a fire in a wooded area or in what is classified as wildland, evacuating the hundreds of residents, some of whom are elderly and others who are disabled, will be catastrophic.

Several years ago, when the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation hosted an event on a Saturday afternoon, the crowd and the number of vehicles was unexpectedly large. The resulting gridlock at Stonebridge and Grant Creek Roads resulted in waits of more than 30 minutes for residents of subdivisions north of that road. I was one of them. A fast-moving fire may not offer anyone 30 minutes.

Grant Creek residents who attended the council meeting and who have been engaged in meetings and discussions regarding the rezone are frustrated and disappointed that our elected representatives chose overcrowding, traffic congestion, life-threatening danger and (I’m speculating here) a windfall in tax revenue.

We are all keenly aware of the shortage of housing in Missoula. The key to alleviating that shortage is the creation of more affordable housing. Not one unit in Grant Creek Village is affordable.

Thanks to Councilpersons Mirtha Becerra and John Contos for voting against.

Jim Gray,

Grant Creek resident

