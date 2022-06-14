Letter to the editor: Grant Creek rezone

Who does Sarah McClain (Missoulian op-ed June 6) think she is telling me and my neighbors who live in Grant Creek that we don’t carry our weight — that the taxes we pay don’t support the services we receive?

First of all, she does not live in Grant Creek. Secondly, properties in every subdivision along Grant Creek Road are among the highest taxed in the county. That fact alone gives all of us in the Grant Creek drainage a say in the proposed rezoning of Expo Parkway.

That the developer won’t take “no” for an answer (three times) is one problem. But McClain’s reasoning is flawed with incorrect information, especially about traffic issues and other factors related to urban sprawl.

Grant Creekers are anything but NIMBY adherents. We are trying only to manage growth with respect to the environment, wildland fire danger, traffic congrestion and other quality of life issues.

But one fact is absent from McClain’s assertions: Not one of the developer’s proposed dwellings can be categorized as “affordable.” And that, in fact, is at the crux of Missoula’s housing problems.

Jim Gray, Grant Creek resident for 18 years

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0