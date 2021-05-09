Letter to the editor: Grasping at straws won't save civilization

“Clean megaprojects divide environmentalists” (May 3) gets things wrong from the get-go: Clean megaprojects (and so-called "green" energy) don’t exist. Pretending they do only exacerbates the horrendous consequences of climate collapse.

All those wind turbines and giant wind farms — all solar panels in home installations and huge solar farms — the electric cars everyone’s rushing to buy — require enormous quantities of materials that must be mined and extracted, often in facilities that devour and shatter intact ecosystems.

Destroying the world to save it makes no sense.

What we really need to grok is that we’re not going to be able to engineer or build our way out of climate collapse because the most devastating consequences are already baked in and unavoidable.

It is time for "courage" rather than "hope"; time for us to summon the love we have for our one sweet Earth and to do everything possible to ameliorate what pain and suffering we can. We are now in a hospice situation, in a worldwide civilization that is terminally ill.