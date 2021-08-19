Letter to the editor: Grateful for Biden's courage

Twenty years. Untold agony. Shattered bodies. Ruined lives. Grieving families. Billions of dollars wasted.
The shocking rapidity of the Afghan surrender underscores the futility of further American support. Joe Biden was the only president of the United States to recognize that prolonging the American presence in Afghanistan was pointless; and to have the courage to do something about it. He made the right decision and followed through despite political peril.
I wish that there could be a happy ending, but yet I am grateful.
Linda Cox,
Lolo