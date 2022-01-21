 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Grateful for care

A big shout out to Doctor Headley and the staff at Now Care in the mall. They took excellent care of me with a COVID test and X-ray of a fractured rib. This was all very convenient for me and they all were quite friendly.

Jim Heydon,

Missoula

