Letter to the editor: Grateful for health care workers

These are interesting times we live in. Our world is in a state of turmoil that we probably haven’t seen since World War II and it’s getting uglier by the day it would seem.

One thing that we can be grateful for, is the COVID pandemic is diminishing in strength apparently, even if it’s not behind us.

Another thing that we need to be eternally grateful for, is the health care community and their ancillary support staff. The sacrifices of these people over the past couple years has been immeasurable and as a nation we have so much to thank them for.

This is National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week. Please, we need to thank anyone and everyone that helped us get through the ugly times of the pandemic, regardless of our personal feelings about it.

If you know someone in health care, thank them. They saved us, let’s acknowledge that.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0