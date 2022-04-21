 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Grateful for MCPS

As the parent of an MCPS student, I find myself increasingly grateful that Montana has such stringent requirements to become a teacher. A person that is licensed to practice medicine may understand the general content of science, but that person does not necessarily have the skills needed to effectively teach it. I appreciate the way that my daughter’s teachers never try to flaunt their degrees to disguise ignorance. Instead they work hard to find supportive ways to combat bias, encourage critical thinking, and provide a space for open dialogue.

Education should be honest. Educators should present the facts and provide the rational and well reasoned perspectives on how those facts have been interpreted. Education is more than the facilitation of discussion. It is a skill building process. I am proud of and grateful for the licensed teachers in MCPS who are so adept at building those skills and creating a culture in which students can explore their world, be confident about who they are, and take charge of their own learning.

Chelsea Louiselle,

Missoula

