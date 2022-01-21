Letter to the editor: Grateful for paper carriers

I wanted to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone in the circulation department that works so diligently to get the Missoulian to our doorstep. From the printers in Helena, to the person who drives the paper from Helena to Missoula, to our carrier. I especially want to thank our carrier as the carrier has had to over so many obstacles from COVID issues to staffing shortages to navigating the glacier that our street has become.
Thank you and may the force be with you all!
Nancy McQuarrie,
Missoula