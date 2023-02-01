 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Grateful for return of keys

  • 0

Last Wednesday, I spent some time at the University. When I got home, I did not have my keys. So the next morning, I returned to the campus to see if someone might have found them and yes they were found.

These days I am always talking about the crooks in this country. I do not know the name of the person who turned them in, but I was very happy. I learned a lot from this short experience. Yes, there are still crooks in this country, however, there are lots of good people who work hard, they are honest, they are kind and they are just fine folks. 

I thank you for returning my keys and I wish I could thank you in person.

Since I do not know who found them, I just want to thank you for your help in taking care of the keys. Many thanks to you.

Janet Fay,

People are also reading…

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Credulity

Letter to the editor: Credulity

Here is the word for what I believe describes a major problem in 2023. The word “credulity” is defined as “readiness or willingness to believe…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News