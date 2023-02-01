Letter to the editor: Grateful for return of keys

Last Wednesday, I spent some time at the University. When I got home, I did not have my keys. So the next morning, I returned to the campus to see if someone might have found them and yes they were found.

These days I am always talking about the crooks in this country. I do not know the name of the person who turned them in, but I was very happy. I learned a lot from this short experience. Yes, there are still crooks in this country, however, there are lots of good people who work hard, they are honest, they are kind and they are just fine folks.

I thank you for returning my keys and I wish I could thank you in person.

Since I do not know who found them, I just want to thank you for your help in taking care of the keys. Many thanks to you.

Janet Fay,

Missoula