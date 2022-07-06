Letter to the editor: Gratitude for donation

On behalf of the Sanders County Community Housing Organization, I’m writing to publicly acknowledge our gratitude for the generous donation of $5,000 by the First Security Bank to our continuous efforts to promote and provide affordable housing to our community.

Our organization depends on grants and gifts to further our vision of safe, available housing for every member of our community. The housing shortage has been noted in every population assessment since the turn of the last century. It has progressed from challenging to critical today.

Thanks to First Security Bank’s concern for, and commitment to, our community we have more resources to fulfill our mission.

Thomas B. Humphreys,

Noxon