Letter to the editor: Great American Smokeout Nov. 17

Let the Great American Smokeout® event on Thursday, Nov. 17 be your day to start the journey toward a life free from smoking. On Nov. 17, join your fellow Montanans and thousands across the nation to celebrate the Great American Smokeout® by making a pledge to a commercial tobacco-free life.

Tobacco Education Specialist Dana Kingfisher of All Nations Health Center said, “It’s never too late to stop smoking. The health benefits of quitting smoking begin only minutes after your last cigarette, starting with your heart rate and blood pressure dropping."

All Nations Health Center will host the Great American Smokeout® on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Meadow Hill Middle School with the MCPS Indian Education Department. The event, which will include a traditional meal, Round Dancing and a craft fair, is free and open to the public.

Quitting can be beneficial to you and your family’s health. Start today!

Montana Tobacco Quit Line: 1-800-QUIT-NOW or QuitNowMontana.com.

American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line: 1-855-5AI-QUIT or MTAmercianIndianQuitLine.com.

My Life, My Quit (Under 17): 1-855-891-9989, MyLifeMyQuit.com, or text “Start My Quit” to 36072.

Dana Kingfisher,

Missoula