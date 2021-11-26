Letter to the editor: Great Brawl of the Wild

I couldn't imagine a better Brawl of the Wild than the Grizzlies' 29-10 victory Saturday afternoon over the Bobcats. I knew that it was going to be a good day for the Griz when on the second play from scrimmage they completed a 75-yard touchdown pass to put us up 7-0. But one of the best parts of the day happened a little bit earlier, when during the Star Spangled Banner an F-18 fighter jet roared over the field. Later on the pilots walked out onto the field to a standing ovation.
Both schools' band performances at halftime were great. And then watching the Griz parade around the field with the Great Divide Trophy was a fantastic way to end the day. But it wasn't over for me just yet, as when I was going out of the stadium, I stopped to listen to the Montana State band play a wonderful rendition of "How the West Was Won."
A great way to end a most perfect day!
John Crawford,
Lolo