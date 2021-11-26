Letter to the editor: Great Brawl of the Wild

I couldn't imagine a better Brawl of the Wild than the Grizzlies' 29-10 victory Saturday afternoon over the Bobcats. I knew that it was going to be a good day for the Griz when on the second play from scrimmage they completed a 75-yard touchdown pass to put us up 7-0. But one of the best parts of the day happened a little bit earlier, when during the Star Spangled Banner an F-18 fighter jet roared over the field. Later on the pilots walked out onto the field to a standing ovation.