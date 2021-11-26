 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Great Brawl of the Wild

  • 0

I couldn't imagine a better Brawl of the Wild than the Grizzlies' 29-10 victory Saturday afternoon over the Bobcats. I knew that it was going to be a good day for the Griz when on the second play from scrimmage they completed a 75-yard touchdown pass to put us up 7-0. But one of the best parts of the day happened a little bit earlier, when during the Star Spangled Banner an F-18 fighter jet roared over the field. Later on the pilots walked out onto the field to a standing ovation.

Both schools' band performances at halftime were great. And then watching the Griz parade around the field with the Great Divide Trophy was a fantastic way to end the day. But it wasn't over for me just yet, as when I was going out of the stadium, I stopped to listen to the Montana State band play a wonderful rendition of "How the West Was Won."

A great way to end a most perfect day!

John Crawford,

Lolo

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News