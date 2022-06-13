Letter to the editor: Great job on Highway 200 repair

I wish I knew who the contractor was who did the recent repair work on Highway 200 between Rainbow Bend and just east of Bear Creek Road in the Potomac Valley. My father was a division construction engineer for the Montana State Highway Department for 37 years and during that time, I learned what good highway construction was and what “not so good” highway construction was. The crew who did the recent overlay on Highway 200 deserves a GOLD MEDAL! My dad always said you can really tell how good the paving job is when the new pavement meets a bridge deck already in place. “Not so good” gives the driver a bump going on and off the bridge. This new overlay goes over the bridge at Johnsrud Park with not even a hint of a bump. Great job mystery crew.