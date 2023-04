Great job to Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Public Schools and Hellgate High for managing the potential active shooter threat on April 5. I was nearby and amazed by the overwhelming response. Seemingly in 15 minutes, the school was protected with an amazing number of officers and the tactical tools necessary for any crisis. Even the management of traffic on Higgins was handled well. No panic, just professionalism from top to bottom. Well done!