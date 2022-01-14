Letter to the editor: Greed of owners

I saw the trailer park fiasco starting to take hold in Missoula at El-Mar Trailer Village (Missoulian, Jan. 11) because of lack of housing for the poor and elderly.

The out-of-state person who owns two other trailer parks in Missoula and makes over 1 million + a month, is never fixing anything, raised the rent twice during the pandemic and won't replace the rake machine so all the elderly must do it yourself or pay someone to rake for them, plus buy the leaf bags. The trees shed at least three times.

The greed associated with trailer park owners is outstanding and they are all from out of state of course. As long as they keep making the money monthly, why not raise the rent, what are people going to do?

Karen K. Johnson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0