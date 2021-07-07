Letter to the editor: 'Green energy' not achievable

In “Pay attention to the truth about climate change,” Beth Taylor Wilson (guest column, July 2) shares hard-hitting truths about climate collapse and its gut-wrenching consequences.

Borrowing Terry Tempest Williams’s haunting prose, she shatters the myth we’ve long lived, the one that catastrophically places humans at the center of all things. She hammers home the truth that we need nature a lot more than nature needs us, and that our human-centric conceit has contributed to the heat-domes and other unprecedented disasters brought on by climate collapse. She’s absolutely right when she tells us we must stop extracting fossil fuels and leave them in the ground. I commend her courage and regard her as an ally.

That said, she misses the mark when she touts "clean energy" and tells us that something called "deep decarbonization" can achieve this: the truth is likely more murky and sobering. Study upon study cast serious doubt on the assertion that clean or green energy is achievable. As eco-activists like Michael Dowd tells us, civilization-wide collapse is now all but inevitable, and there’s no value gained in denying this.