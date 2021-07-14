 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: 'Greg' associated with climate infamy
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: 'Greg' associated with climate infamy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

During the pandemic we were given the identity "Karen" as the stereotypical naysayer to the grievousness of the situation. "Karen" became shorthand for apparent ignorance and political incorrectness.

Well, Montana can now offer up another name for denial of global warming in a type of record-breaking heat, drought and increased fire activity. The name "Greg" comes to mind easily after Gov. Greg Gianforte withdrew Montana from a coalition looking for answers regarding climate change, the U.S. Climate Alliance.

Welcome to infamy, Greg.

John Freemole,

Polson

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
2
0
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News