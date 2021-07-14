Letter to the editor: 'Greg' associated with climate infamy

During the pandemic we were given the identity "Karen" as the stereotypical naysayer to the grievousness of the situation. "Karen" became shorthand for apparent ignorance and political incorrectness.

Well, Montana can now offer up another name for denial of global warming in a type of record-breaking heat, drought and increased fire activity. The name "Greg" comes to mind easily after Gov. Greg Gianforte withdrew Montana from a coalition looking for answers regarding climate change, the U.S. Climate Alliance.