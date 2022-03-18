Letter to the editor: 'Greg's Militia'

Greg Gianforte, Montana’s “Harvester-In-Chief," running out of trapped and tethered predators to shoot at home has an opportunity to become a world hero. Instead of spending $50 million of his foundation’s money to get his name on a building, he could take some of it and fund “Greg’s Militia.” He could recruit from Montana’s camouflaged patriots, most of whom already possess military-type assault rifles, walkie-talkies and tons of ammo, to go with him to Ukraine to fight Russians. These are real enemies of the United States rather than fellow citizens who hold different political views. It will be more scary than shooting trapped wolves and mountain lions, or sign-carrying marchers, because their enemy won’t be quietly watching from a tree, or tied to one, terrified, waiting for a great hunter to arrive to dispatch them with a shot shorter than a basketball free-throw. But intrepid patriots take heart: thus far the Russians have not shown themselves to be great fighters and we will forever be indebted to you for defending innocent Ukrainians and for getting the governor out of state where he can’t embarrass us any more.