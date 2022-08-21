Letter to the editor: Grieving for Mayor and Missoula

With the passing of our mayor, the old Missoula is officially gone.

I grieve not only for his passing, but for our city — a city that was once the home for lost souls. People who found a place in this world. That's what Missoula was for me.

Regardless of age, we were a tribe of people with a common background, a people searching for family, community and purpose. Missoula gave us a home, accepted us regardless of our shortcomings. We met others who accepted us for who we were— gay, straight, lost or lacking.

I think about the friends I’ve met over the years, who were counterculture hippies, rubber footers on their way West, students from the university and so many others, who found Missoula by chance.

I grieve for our small mountain town, once filled with pickup trucks and Subarus. Where you could drink in a double-wide trailer with a real cowboy and your bartender had a master’s degree in mathematics.

Change is hard and even harder for those who love a place that gave them a home. I grieve as so many do today for the Missoula that once was and never will be again.

Scott Hawk,

Missoula