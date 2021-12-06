 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Griz games on ESPN+

In response to the letter in Monday's Missoulian by Lorena Hillis, it seems a lot of people aren't aware of the coverage of Big Sky Conference and other games on ESPN+. Saturday's (Dec. 4) men's and women's Griz basketball games and both Bobcat games were all on ESPN+, as was Friday night's (Dec. 3) big football game.

These are quality broadcasts, so it's well worth setting up the app. The only place I found these listings were in the Missoulian and team websites. The Missoulian also notes that the Friday night quarterfinals will be on ESPN 2.

By the way, I saw the Northern Colorado, Lady Griz game from the stands. Their morale appears to be way up this year thanks to the coaching staff. Their games are a pleasure to watch.

Michael Doty,

Missoula

