Letter to the editor: Grizzlies and Us project

Bravo to the Grizzlies and Us project team and the editors and publishers who supported their enlightening work. Count me among those who read all 10 days of reporting, feeling slightly sad that it has concluded but satisfied that I have become better informed about this important and complex issue.
It is rare that any periodical takes such a deep dive into any subject and I consider us lucky to have been treated to such a rare opportunity to view the personal, community and policy issues surrounding the grizzly. Series like this are why I subscribe to local news.
Brad Cloud,
Missoula