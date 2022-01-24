 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Grizzlies and Us project

  • 0

Bravo to the Grizzlies and Us project team and the editors and publishers who supported their enlightening work. Count me among those who read all 10 days of reporting, feeling slightly sad that it has concluded but satisfied that I have become better informed about this important and complex issue.

It is rare that any periodical takes such a deep dive into any subject and I consider us lucky to have been treated to such a rare opportunity to view the personal, community and policy issues surrounding the grizzly. Series like this are why I subscribe to local news.

Brad Cloud,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: No masks

Letter to the editor: No masks

In a photo of Gov. Greg Gianforte (Missoulian Jan. 14) addressing a tightly packed crowd of about 300 anti-abortion activists in the Capitol r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News