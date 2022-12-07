 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Grizzly 'promotors' are selfish

In Molly Absolon’s “Guest View” in the Dec. 4 Missoulian, Molly typifies the grizzly bear “movement”. “Knowing” that the grizzlies are out there (and thus promoting and protecting them) with the awe and fear that knowledge brings, (she said) — those emotions make me feel more alive! So all the people that have been mauled and or killed and will be mauled and or killed, are worth it because grizzly bears make the grizzly bear promoters “feel more alive”. Selfish beyond belief. Not what’s good for the people (hospitals and mortuaries ) but what’s good for me and my group. That’s the grizzly bears promoters thinking exactly.

David Bennett,

Thompson Falls

