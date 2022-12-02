 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Grossed out by front page

A person asked me the other day why someone's dog getting killed made the front page headline. Well that is nothing compared to the front page for Tuesday, Nov 29. Practically the entire page was an article about women learning to hunt, accompanied by two full color closeup photos of a deer carcass being skinned. There was another half page of article and a black and while photo on page 3.

Not everyone wants to see blood and innards with their morning coffee. Isn't there a hunting and fishing section or at least put it in with the sports?

It is even more graphic when viewed in the online edition.

I've only lived here 20 years so obviously my opinion doesn't count, but no one deserves to be grossed out by the front page of the daily newspaper.

Carol Hoffnagle,

Missoula

